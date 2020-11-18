U.S. Marshals: Jonesboro murder suspect may be hiding in Kansas City

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Marshals Service believes a Jonesboro man wanted for murder might be hiding in Kansas City, Mo.
KSHB-TV reported Wednesday morning that police are searching for 28-year-old Steve Clark.
He is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant out of Craighead County.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, he is a “person of interest” in the Oct. 17 homicide of 40-year-old Brian Ward.
Clark has a history of trouble with the law. He was arrested last December in connection with a shooting in Cedar Heights and in connection with a 2014 stabbing on North State Street.
He is described as being 5′9″ and weighing 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) or 911. Police say he should be considered violent.
