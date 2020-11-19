Active COVID-19 cases top 41,000 in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee have hit over 41,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The state’s virus death toll also topped 4,000.
Tennessee Department of Health reported a daily case increase of 4,472 with the addition of 53 deaths. There has been a total of 325,201 coronavirus cases statewide since the first case was identified about nine months ago in March.
TDH says over 279,000 of those cases are inactive/recovered.
Shelby County continues to be the county with the largest number of total cases in the state with Davidson County trailing behind.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 192 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 43,833 COVID-19 cases and 617 deaths have been identified.
There are currently 4,095 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. More than 7,800 people are currently in quarantine.
Coronavirus cases are also increasing surrounding Shelby County. Here are the overall COVID-19 case totals for the surrounding counties.
- Tipton County, Tenn. - 3,138
- DeSoto County, Miss. - 9,117
- Crittenden County, Ark. - 2,801
The Shelby County Health Department has released a map showing the zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. So far, zip code 38118 has the highest rate. Zip codes 38017, 38138, and 38139 have the least amount of COVID-19 cases.
Individuals ages 25 to 34 years old have the highest coronavirus case count compared to other ages. At this time, 21 percent of the total COVID-19 cases are people in that age group.
More than 19,000 of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County are among African Americans, which is 58 percent of the overall total.
The most recent data available from the health department showed a 9.6% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department is monitoring active COVID-19 clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced multiple clusters since the beginning of the pandemic. Dozens of other facilities have experienced clusters of two or more cases that are now considered resolved.
According to the health department, 91 percent of acute care beds and 89 percent of ICU beds in Mid-South hospitals are currently utilized.
