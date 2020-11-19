Area cities, counties receive water project funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - At least four area cities and counties have received a combined $1.6 million funding from the state of Arkansas to help with water and wastewater treatment projects.
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture said Thursday that the projects would provide key services and help water customers.
The area projects include:
- Beaver Dam Drainage District in Greene and Randolph counties - A $1,030,000 loan from the Water Development Fund to restore the existing drainage system. The system covers around 15,120 acres of agricultural land.
- Wilburn Water Association in Cleburne County - A $403,532.37 grant from the Water Sewer & Solid Waste Fund to help connect the association’s water system to the Heber Springs Water System, plus decommission the association’s existing water treatment plan. Officials say the project will help the association’s 326 customers.
- Turrell in Crittenden County - A $114,040 grant from the Water Sewer & Solid Waste Fund to replace outdated water meters, a master meter and an ultrasound meter on the force main for the city of Jericho. The city of Turrell has around 186 sewer customers.
- Fifty-Six in Stone County - $22,351 in additional emergency funding. Officials say the water system has 230 customers.
