Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe selected by 76ers in 2nd Round of 2020 NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Razorback is off the board in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Philadelphia 76ers selected Isaiah Joe with the 49th overall pick. The Fort Smith native is the 36th player in Arkansas program history to be selected in the NBA Draft.
Joe averaged 16 points and 4 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. He made 94 three-pointers, leading Arkansas and the SEC. Joe shot 36.7% from the field, 34.2% behind the arc, & 89% from the free throw line. He earned 2020 USBWA All-District VII honors in his sophomore season.
AP Co-SEC Player of the Year Mason Jones went undrafted, but he has an NBA opportunity. ESPN reports that Jones will sign a deal with the Houston Rockets.
