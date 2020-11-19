Arkansas law enforcement officers honor Officer Travis Wallace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Around 50 Arkansas law enforcement officers and first responders did a tribute run in honor of Officer Travis Wallace who was shot and killed a week ago in Helena- West Helena.
Blue lights and sirens made their way to the Delta Inn in Helena-West Helena where Officer Travis Wallace was shot and killed last Thursday.
“A true protector to the whole family and he was a hero to us, and now we’re finding that he was a hero to a lot of people,” Terica Wallace, sister of Travis, said.
Terica says seeing the dozens of blue lights made her realize the impact her brother had on the community.
“Travis was a jokester, and he always something funny to say or funny to do, and we’re going to miss that, you know. He was a true rock in our family,” Terica said.
The 41-year-old leaves behind a son and family who misses him dearly.
Hoping to bring some comfort to that family, veteran Nathaniel Thomas organized the tribute run to honor Officer Wallace.
“Whatever the issue is I try to grab Old Glory and just go to town and help inspire that town. Let them know, ‘Hey we can do this. Just look at Old Glory flying free,” Thomas said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thomas has been running all over the state with the hope of spreading unity and love.
“We got to start taking care of one another and our community, looking out for one another and being there for one another,” Thomas said.
Thomas met with Wallace’s family and presented them a plaque from Arkansas Law enforcement and handed Old Glory to Wallace’s 9-year-old son.
“We really appreciate all the love,” Terica said.
There will be a private viewing Friday, and the funeral will happen Saturday in Helena-West Helena.
