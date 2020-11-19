Arkansas sees over 2,200 COVID cases, Craighead Co. in top 5

The state of Arkansas set a near record Thursday in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:08 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas set a near record Thursday in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,238 new cases. The state had 2,312 new cases Nov. 13, which had a record.

The top counties for new cases included:

  1. Pulaski: 207
  2. Washington: 131
  3. Sebastian: 122
  4. Benton:110
  5. Craighead: 102

The ADH also reported 16,998 active cases with 899 hospitalized and 146 on ventilators.

Arkansas reported 2,238 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 22 additional deaths due to the virus.

Twenty-two more people died within the last 24 hours.

“I will be addressing the high number of new cases in a Friday news conference,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “Today we implemented the first recommendation of the COVID-19 Winter Task Force, and I will address hospital capacity tomorrow.”

Region 8 News will air the governor’s briefing at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, online and on-air.

