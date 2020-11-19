Arkansas sees over 2,200 COVID cases, Craighead Co. in top 5

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas set a near record Thursday in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,238 new cases. The state had 2,312 new cases Nov. 13, which had a record.
The top counties for new cases included:
- Pulaski: 207
- Washington: 131
- Sebastian: 122
- Benton:110
- Craighead: 102
The ADH also reported 16,998 active cases with 899 hospitalized and 146 on ventilators.
Twenty-two more people died within the last 24 hours.
“I will be addressing the high number of new cases in a Friday news conference,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “Today we implemented the first recommendation of the COVID-19 Winter Task Force, and I will address hospital capacity tomorrow.”
Region 8 News will air the governor’s briefing at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, online and on-air.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.