Austin Cook shoots 68 in opening round of RSM Classic

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native posted a solid opening round on the PGA Tour.
Austin Cook shot 68 Thursday at the RSM Classic. The JHS & Razorback alum is -2 overall and tied for 31st. He is 4 shots back of leaders Camillo Villegas and Matt Wallace. Cook had 3 birdies, 1 bogey, and 14 pars on the scorecard. He had back to back birds on 14 and 15.
Cook looks to have more success at the site of his only PGA Tour win. He is the 2017 RSM Classic champion. Fellow former Razorbacks Andrew Landry (-4, T11) and Sebastian Cappelen (-2, T31) are also in the field this week.
Austin is faring well so far in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. He reached a playoff in October in the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open. Cook is currently 25th in the FedExCup Standings.
