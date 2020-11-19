Bank ‘loves teachers’ with $500 gifts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank loves teachers, including three in Craighead County.
The bank announced Thursday it had awarded $500 each to 160 educators across four states as a part of its “We Love Teachers” campaign.
Three of those receiving the award in Northeast Arkansas included:
- Havilyn Baker, Brookland Elementary School in Brookland
- Christine Tirado, Brookland Elementary School in Brookland
- Robin James, Westside Elementary School in Jonesboro
“Arvest recognizes the work of these teachers to make every single student in the classroom feel special and important, and encourages them to be eager to learn,” said Selena Barber, marketing specialist for Arvest Bank in Northeast Arkansas. “We hope the cash prizes these educators receive will be a great complement to their work in the classroom.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.