Bioscience company brings nearly 600 jobs to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $212 million investment will bring 561 jobs to the Bluff City.
Cognate BioServices, a global biosciences company, was awarded a 15-year Jobs PILOT by EDGE to create hundreds of jobs with an average wage of $63,000 a year. That wage is almost tripling the current Memphis employee base.
The company is also investing $212 million to renovate its current facility and new property on East Shelby Drive, along with the third property on Global Drive in Memphis.
A potential phase two of this project could bring 250 more jobs and invest $147 million into the company.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.