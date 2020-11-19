’Closing at 11 is really going to hurt us bad’: Area bars, clubs respond to governor’s directive

Managers and owners of several bars and private clubs in Jonesboro and Paragould say the cut-off time is right when their business gets started.
“The bulk of our business gets in about 10:30, sometimes 11. We do most of it between 10 and midnight, so it’s definitely going to take a hit on us,” said Amy Bounds, bar manager at the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Thursday nights are college nights at the club and Bounds says doors don’t even open until 6 p.m. Now those doors will have to close five hours later.
“The young adults don’t come out until 10/10:30,” Bounds said. “So, it’s definitely going to affect our business.”
The directive is an effort to reduce the spread of the virus as a result of prolonged social interaction in group settings.
Dr. Dan Johnson, the owner and CEO of the Brickhouse Grill in downtown Jonesboro, also expects to see an impact.
He released this statement:
“Closing at 11 is really going to hurt us bad,” said Tammy Hogan, owner of the 412 Club in Paragould.
Hogan says she’s already had a tough week, after being fined $1,100 by the Alcoholic Beverage Control for not complying with COVID-19 directives.
She says she was fined for something that was out of her control. With this new directive, she plans to be extra cautious.
“I cannot afford it,” she said. “I am going to make everyone leave my building by 10:30 just so I don’t get another violation.”
However, she said it’s definitely going to be hard to survive.
“This is what pays my bills. There and at home,” Hogan said.
