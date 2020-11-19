’Closing at 11 is really going to hurt us bad’: Area bars, clubs respond to governor’s directive

“Brickhouse has been a leader in the Downtown Jonesboro & Greater NE Arkansas service industry since it’s inception in March 2007. In March 2020 when 8-week full COVID lock-down occurred we were essentially shut down completely for two months, in reaction we pivoted to provide the Brickhouse Bodega for service industry employee & those residents living in the Downtown Jonesboro to be able to shop for essentials while able to distance. Governor Hutchison has been judicious & prudent in his leadership during these unprecedented pandemic times. While these new restrictions will certainly & significantly adversely impact Brickhouse & Brickhouse employees financially; the health & welfare of the NE Arkansas community is without question paramount & of utmost importance. We @ Brickhouse wholeheartedly support the Governor’s decision & will be fully compliant with the hopes that the sacrifices made by Brickhouse, Arkansas service industry as a whole, & the multitude of employees affected are not in vain . . . Wear facial coverings, protect one-another, & let’s truly get thru this together a one community.”

Owner/CEO of Brickhouse Grill, Dr. Dan Johnson