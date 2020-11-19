Community COVID-19 cases see spike within districts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There has been a major increase in community COVID-19 cases where school districts are located, with nearly 90 school districts statewide in a so-called Red Zone, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
The healthcare group said Thursday that 88 districts in the state saw 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.
The numbers were up from 48 districts a week ago.
The area districts include:
- Armorel
- Bay
- Blytheville
- Brookland
- Buffalo Island Central
- Cave City
- Cedar Ridge
- Earle
- East Poinsett County
- Gosnell
- Greene County Tech
- Highland
- Hillcrest
- Jackson County
- Jonesboro
- Lawrence County
- Manila
- Marked Tree
- Marmaduke
- Mountain Home
- Nettleton
- Newport
- Paragould
- Piggott
- Pocahontas
- Rector
- Riverside
- Riverview
- Searcy
- Sloan-Hendrix
- Trumann
- Valley View
- Westside Consolidated
- White County Central
Officials said Armorel, Cedar Ridge, Earle, Manila, Rector, and White County Central had a 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents rating.
The infections are among the people in the community living within the boundaries of the districts and are not limited to students and school employees.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports school numbers in the state every Monday and Thursday, and you can see the latest numbers at this link.
