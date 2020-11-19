Crews begin work on Greene County bypass

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT crews will begin work on Monday, November 23, to widen Highway 412, causing traffic to shift onto the new Highway 412 bypass, south of Light in Greene County.
ArDOT is trying to complete connector roads into the Light community from already existing Highway 412.
Motorists traveling to Light must shift onto the new Highway 412 bypass and turn north at Highway 228.
There are new stop signs on Highway 228 at the intersection with the 412 bypass.
Traffic on Highway 228 must stop and yield to traffic traveling on the bypass.
As passing through the work zone, be advised that traffic speed will be lower and allow extra time for a stoppage.
This is part of ARDOT’s project “Connecting Arkansas Program” to widen nearly 14.5 miles of Highway 412 to four lanes between Highway 67 in Lawrence County and Highway 141 in Greene County.
The project will include a southern bypass in the Light community.
