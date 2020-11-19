Hutchinson: Businesses that sell, serve alcohol must close at 11

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a move designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that businesses that are licensed to sell or serve alcoholic beverages will need to close at 11 p.m.
The directive covers restaurants, bars, and private clubs with on-premise permits, the news release stated.
It goes into effect on Friday, Nov. 20, and will last through Jan. 3, 2021.
“In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus as a result of prolonged social interaction in group settings, I am accepting the recommendation of the Winter COVID Task Force to require bars, restaurants, and clubs that sell alcohol for consumption in their establishment to close at 11 p.m.,” Governor Hutchinson said. “This is a balanced approach that is limited and targeted as we work to reduce new COVID cases in our state.”
The full directive:
