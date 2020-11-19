Jonesboro alum Desi Sills named to Preseason All-SEC Team

While Sills started 24 of 32 games last season, he came on strong over the final 14 games, six coming as a back-up to give much-needed firepower off the bench for the Razorbacks. He shot 32.9 percent from 3-pt for the season including a team-best 45.6 percent (31-of-68) from long range over the last 14 games. In coming off the bench the last six games, Sills poured in a then career-high 17 points in a win over Missouri, a career-high 21 points at Georgia and 20 points in the SEC tournament win versus Vanderbilt.