Missouri Department of Conservation gives deer hunting safety tips

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people accidentally shot themselves in southwest Missouri, during last weeks opening weekend of firearms deer season.
With deer hunting season officially underway across wooded areas in Missouri, safety is always a primary concern for hunters.
“The firearms deer season opened this past Saturday. Opening weekend, we harvested around 80,000 deer statewide. Which is down about 8,000 from last year’s opening weekend,” said Missouri Department of Conservation Lieutenant Mark Reed.
Reed stated the low numbers were mainly due to bad weather, which can also cause accidents in tree stands and on the ground. “We want to make sure that hunters inspect their stands prior to using them. Make sure that’s it a good solid and secure stand that is going to support their weight.”
He also suggested using proper climbing methods, stay attached to the tree and use a climbing harness.
“As far as firearm safety goes. The firearm safety rules have pretty much been the same for years,” stated Reed.
He suggested”
- Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
- Keep fingers off the trigger until you’re ready to fire
- Keep the safety on until your ready to fire
- Always be 100% sure of your target and what’s beyond it
“Just in general be using common sense,” said Reed, making one final suggestion for hunters this season. “I just really encourage hunters to pick up written copies of regulations or go online and get a copy of regulations before they hunt.”
The Missouri Department of conservation regulations information booklet and firearm deer season ends on Tuesday November 24th.
