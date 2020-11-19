PLWC’s internet outage affects virtual students

At approximately 2:00 A.M. on Wednesday 11/18/2020 PLWC started to experience system outages that affected Internet and IPTV systems for a portion of our customers. It was determined that PLWC’s Dasan/Zhone Fiber to the Home equipment was having difficulty processing certain types of data traffic. Specifically Address Resolution Protocol “ARP” and Dynamic Host Control Protocol “DHCP” traffic. This traffic is overhead on all networks and is essential for internet traffic to work correctly. PLWC has remained in constant communication with Dasan/Zhone engineers and developers to determine a resolution to the issue. Multiple fixes have been implemented over the past 24 hours but as of 10:00 A.M. 11/19/2020 a working resolution has yet to be found. PLWC will continue to work diligently day and night to restore services as quickly as possible, however at this time we do not have an ETA on when this might occur. PLWC understands the need for access to the internet especially during this time, and is sorry for any inconvenience this is causing our customers. We will continue to update our customers on social media on our progress going forward.

Marcus Dowdy, Director of Broadband Services PLWC