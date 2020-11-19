PLWC’s internet outage affects virtual students

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Light Water and Cable’s television and the internet were down for two days, which impacted virtual students in school.
Greene County Tech School District and Paragould School District had students who could not do their work from home.
Paragould’s Junior High and High Schools recently transitioned to a virtual-only curriculum.
PSD’s Technology Coordinator Vernon DuBar said the outage had been an inconvenience, but they have learned to adjust.
GCT Superintendent Gene Weeks said when the internet goes down, it makes working virtually hard.
Both schools have backup plans for internet issues, including internet mobile hotspots, which allow students access to the internet on their parking lots.
Neither school district has an internet problem because the state, not PLWC, provides their internet.
GCT 8th grader Natalie Jordan began school in-class then transitioned to virtual.
She said the internet outage made her find backup solutions herself.
“I’ve just been doing what I can on my phone, and by doing that, my teachers have said already, ‘It’s okay. Just do it when the internet gets back on.’ It’s not going to count against us or anything,” she said. “I’ve just been doing what I can and saving the rest for when it comes back on.”
PLWC released a statement detailing the outage earlier on Thursday:
Late Thursday, PLWC said on Twitter that the outage had been fixed.
To help students, both school districts have relaxed assignment due dates for those struggling to access the internet.
