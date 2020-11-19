Second of 2 robbery suspects arrested

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police have arrested a second suspect in a string of robberies.
Captain John Frazier, commander of the department’s criminal investigations division, said Thursday officers arrested the 17-year-old male Wednesday, Nov. 18.
He and the other teen will be charged as adults, Frazier said. However, the detective did not name either suspect in his news release.
The first teen appeared in court Tuesday, Nov. 17, where a judge found probable cause to charge him with robbery and set his bond at $150,000 cash. The second teen will be arraigned Friday in district court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.