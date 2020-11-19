Two injured in fire at Adams Gin in Leachville

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were injured Thursday evening after a fire at the Adams Gin in Leachville, according to Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown.
Authorities got a call around 8 p.m. about the fire on Highway 119, just north of town. Brown said it appeared to have started in the seed house.
Brown said the two people injured were workers at the land company.
One of the two people injured were airlifted to a hospital, while the second person was taken by vehicle to the hospital.
Brown said Leachville and Monette firefighters were still at the scene Thursday evening, battling the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
