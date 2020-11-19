3-year-old drowns in private creek

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Investigators say a three-year-old boy who wandered away from his home drowned in a nearby creek.
The incident happened Saturday, Nov. 14, on Butler County Road 464, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.
The boy, who was from Poplar Bluff, wandered away from a residence and into a private property creek.
His body was found submerged around 7 p.m., the report stated
The child, who was not identified due to his age, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:46.
