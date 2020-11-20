AGFC: New CWD case found in Logan County

DELAWARE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has confirmed a new case of Chronic Wasting Disease in Logan County.
A hunter harvested a deer near Delaware on Oct. 18 and took the deer to be tested by AGFC for CWD.
On Nov. 3. the deer tested positive through the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission’s laboratory in Little Rock.
After the positive test, the deer was sent to the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Madison to confirm the test.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced the results Friday, Nov. 20.
“The deer was in poor condition and the hunter saw signs of illness before taking the animal,” A.J. Riggs, Wildlife Health Biologist for the AGFC, said. “He submitted a sample at the Logan County sample collection site and disposed of the carcass by incinerating it.”
There are 100 CWD testing locations around the state of Arkansas.
The first case of CWD was found in Arkansas in February 2016.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, Aaron Castleberry interviewed a state wildlife veterinarian on why Jackson County is now listed in the Chronic Wasting Disease management area.
