Man arrested after stabbing with pruning shears

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $250,000 bond was set Friday for a Craighead County man accused of stabbing someone with pruning shears.
Gage Glenn, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 19 on suspicion of battery-1st degree and terroristic threatening.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County deputies got a call Nov. 19 about the stabbing at a residence on Craighead 702.
A witness told deputies that she was at the victim’s camper and that Glenn was there.
“She stated that Gage and (victim) got into a fight which was broken up by (victim’s brother),” the affidavit noted.
The argument continued and the witness said Glenn made a derogatory comment about her that made the victim upset and the argument went outside.
“(Witness) said (victim) opened the door to confront Gage about what he said. (Witness) said Gage was standing on the steps with pruning shears in his hand,” the affidavit noted. “(Witness) said (victim) turned around and Gage stabbed him in the back with the shears.”
The victim then fell onto the witness, who said Glenn then went outside and picked up a padlock on a chain.
From there, the victim was struck at least twice in the head, deputies said.
The witness said she was able to get the padlock away from Glenn and tried to take the victim to the hospital.
However, the witness told deputies that Glenn came back with a pickaxe and threatened to kill both of them, the affidavit noted.
The victim was taken to a Jonesboro hospital, then transferred to Regional One Health in Memphis.
A $250,000 bond was set for Glenn, who will be arraigned Dec. 22 in circuit court.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
