Man arrested in sexual indecency with a child case
Edward Tyrone Toolie, 37, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child after an investigation by Jonesboro police. A $100,000 bond was set Friday in the case. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 20, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 5:50 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a Dec. 22 circuit court date after his arrest on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child, according to Jonesboro police.

Edward Tyrone Toolie, 37, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 19 after a sexual assault investigation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers got a call Oct. 10 about the assault.

The victim was interviewed and told authorities about the assault, police said.

A $100,000 bond was set for Toolie Friday.

A no-contact order was also issued in the case.

