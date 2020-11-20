Man arrested in sexual indecency with a child case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a Dec. 22 circuit court date after his arrest on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child, according to Jonesboro police.
Edward Tyrone Toolie, 37, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 19 after a sexual assault investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers got a call Oct. 10 about the assault.
The victim was interviewed and told authorities about the assault, police said.
A $100,000 bond was set for Toolie Friday.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.