Mother-daughter duo helps victim’s family

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kayla Nanney Tarlton died in a car wreck in Paragould less than three weeks ago.
Tarlton left three children behind.
Torie Shinall says that her daughter, Jasie Hutcheson, got a call from her friend Sasha, who was Tarlton’s oldest child.
“All she could say is that she needed Jasie, that she needed Jasie right then,” she said.
Shinall says that God laid on her heart to help Jasie’s friend by creating a Facebook fundraiser called “Sasha’s Journey.”
“I just knew that God told me ‘do something, but I want you to go big,’” said Shinall.
Hutcheson says that it feels good knowing that she can support her friend during her time of bereavement.
“I got to do more than just be there for her. I’ve got to help her with all of it and show her that she isn’t alone through all of this,” Hutcheson said.
Shinall says that if you would like to donate, there is a page available on Facebook called “Sasha’s Journey.” Their goal is to reach $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.