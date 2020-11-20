Nov. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Nov. 20, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Unseasonably warm weather continues across Region 8 today with a cold front parked to our north.
This will provide a few occasional clouds but very little rainfall.
Highs soar into the upper 60s and low 70s today and tomorrow, followed by cooler weather early next week.
A pair of rain systems—one on Sunday, the other on Wednesday—will leave us with about an inch of rainfall.
Our Thanksgiving holiday looks cool and dry.
News Headlines
Managers at several Region 8 bars and private clubs say the governor’s new directive ordering them to close at 11 is bad for business.
Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Thursday night at a Region 8 gin.
If your travels take you down Red Wolf Boulevard expect delays as road improvements get underway.
Internet issues in one Region 8 town created big problems for students learning at home.
Instead of traveling over the river and through the woods for your holiday feast, the CDC is pleading with Americans to stay home this Thanksgiving.
