Open enrollment with Ark. Health Insurance Marketplace approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the time of year that people begin to think about health insurance coverage for the upcoming year and the Arkansas Insurance Department wants people to remember an important date.
The last day to enroll in health insurance through the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace is Dec. 15.
This is for anyone who is having difficulty getting health insurance.
Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain said the plans on the marketplace are designed to meet your needs and fit your budget.
The way to evaluate plans is to visit www.healthcare.gov, look at a plan, put in some information, and see what is affordable to you.
“It’s basically putting in your own information, you know, your date of birth, your name, address, social security number, your income. I mean it’s just the basic information,” Bruce Donaldson, marketplace compliance coordinator said. “You’re going to be able to see the plans that are available and then based on your income, how much tax credit you are going to get to help you pay that premium.”
Commissioner McClain says it’s always important to have insurance, but it can be a matter of life and death with COVID-19 and the flu season.
“May be that you’ve got something serious going on or just maybe just need to get checked out and make sure that that’s not something else that you need to be treated for so having health insurance coverage is real, real important,” Commissioner McClain said.
If you are having difficulties, don’t have internet, or have very little knowledge about health insurance, you can call the state’s help center at 1-844-355-3262, and they can answer your questions.
The helpline is staffed Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you want a face-to-face meeting with a licensed agent, they will recommend an agent to you. You can also visit myARinsurance.com for more help.
The standard benefits include inpatient care, outpatient services, emergency care, and prescription drugs. There is also no lifetime limits and no restriction on preexisting conditions.
