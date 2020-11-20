Piggott Hospital: No visitors allowed

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The days of visiting friends and loved ones at Piggott Community Hospital are over. At least, for now.
Administrators announced Friday the hospital would no longer allow visitors. One parent, however, may go back with a patient under the age of 18.
Those wishing to check on a patient’s status will need to stay in their vehicle and call one of the following numbers for an update:
- Emergency Department patient updates: 870-598-3881, ext. 1306
- Outpatient updates: 870-598-3881, ext. 1391
- Admitted patient updates: 870-598-8350
