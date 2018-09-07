Storms Before Sunrise

Moisture and temperatures will rise through the overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. While there may be a few showers and isolated storms before 2AM, most of the strong storms will hold off until after 2AM. Winds are increasing across all of Region 8 as the storm system approaches and many counties have a wind advisory tonight and a good part of tomorrow. Thanksgiving still looks dry, but small rain chances come back in on Friday and Sunday. Much colder air comes in next week. -Ryan