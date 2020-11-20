St. Bernards COVID Clinic opens

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A COVID-19 clinic is now open in Region 8, with an area hospital saying the clinic will serve the public in multiple ways.
According to a media release from St. Bernards, the St. Bernards COVID Clinic opened Friday at 1150 East Matthews Avenue in Jonesboro.
Officials said the clinic will serve as a follow-up clinic as well as a COVID-19 treatment infusion center, plus will help with the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic will also help provide infusions with the monoclonal antibody, Bamlanivimab, hospital officials said, noting the antibodies have helped patients.
“Monoclonal antibodies show their greatest effectiveness early in infections,” St. Bernards Vice President of HealthCare Center, Center Center and Perioperative Services Connie Hill said. “Our ability to infuse Bamlanivimab in an isolated and safe environment holds particular promise for immunocompromised and vulnerable populations.”
Officials stressed in the media release that the clinic will not screen or test for COVID-19.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
