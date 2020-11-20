TDH: nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 80 more deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,887 new COVID-19 cases and 80 new deaths in the Volunteer State.
A total of 328,088 positive cases and 4,128 deaths have been identified since the first case was identified.
TDH also reports 283,785 recoveries and 2,003 hospitalizations.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 389 new coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 44,222 COVID-19 cases and 624 deaths have been identified.
There are currently 4,160 active COVID-19 cases and 7,872 contacts in quarantine in Shelby County. Leaders with the health department said Shelby County could get the COVID-19 vaccine by December.
Coronavirus cases are also increasing across the Mid-South. Here are the overall case totals surrounding Shelby County.
- Tipton County, TN - 3,204
- DeSoto County, MS - 9,117
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,831
The Shelby County Health Department has released a map showing the zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. So far, zip codes 38118, 38141, and 38125 have the highest rate. Zip codes 38017, 38138, 38139, 38114, and 38053 have the least amount of COVID-19 cases.
Individuals ages 25 to 34 years old have the highest coronavirus case count compared to other ages. At this time, about 21 percent of the total COVID-19 cases are people in that age group.
More than 20,000 of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County are among African Americans, which is about 57 percent of the overall total.
The most recent data available from the health department showed a 9.6% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department is monitoring active COVID-19 clusters at 19 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced multiple clusters since the beginning of the pandemic. Dozens of other facilities have experienced clusters of two or more cases that are now considered resolved.
According to the health department, 91 percent of acute care beds and 89 percent of ICU beds in Mid-South hospitals are currently utilized.
