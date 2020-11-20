Traffic changes set for Wonderland Ice Skate Rink

Pic of Winter Wonderland Rink in downtown Jonesboro (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 5:34 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Anyone heading to downtown Jonesboro will have to take a detour due to the Wonderland Ice Skate Rink over the next few weeks.

According to a post on the City of Jonesboro Facebook page, West Monroe between Union and Madison will be closed through Jan. 4 for the event.

Wonderland Rink will open soon!⛄️⛸

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 21, in downtown Jonesboro.

It will be open Wednesday and Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Your Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department wants to help you have fun while staying outdoors and as safe as we can. ...

Posted by Jonesboro Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

