Traffic changes set for Wonderland Ice Skate Rink

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Anyone heading to downtown Jonesboro will have to take a detour due to the Wonderland Ice Skate Rink over the next few weeks.
According to a post on the City of Jonesboro Facebook page, West Monroe between Union and Madison will be closed through Jan. 4 for the event.
The event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 21, in downtown Jonesboro.
It will be open Wednesday and Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
