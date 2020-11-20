Northeast Arkansas has second-highest admission by hospital region

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state during a 2:30 p.m. news conference Friday, Nov. 20, at the state capitol.
Arkansas saw another 2,061 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 24 more people died, and 36 more people were hospitalized for a total of 935.
Northeast Arkansas has the second-highest admission by hospital region, it leads in hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients, and it leads in ventilators being used by COVID-19 patients.
The governor announced the briefing Thursday shortly after issuing a directive ordering bars, private clubs, and restaurants that serve alcohol to begin closing at 11 p.m.
On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 22 additional deaths.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.