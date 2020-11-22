Lights of Delta opens for 20th season

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lights of the Delta made its 20th holiday season debut Monday night.
According to Lights of the Delta Executive Director George Hubbard, they have changed some features this year to adapt to the pandemic.
Volunteers, staff, and visitors must wear a mask on the hayrides and at Jingle Bell Park.
Hayrides are limited to 15 people per trailer, instead of 25 people.
Social distancing will be enforced, including while taking pictures with Santa.
Hubbard says he feels fortunate to spread Christmas cheer during the pandemic.
“It’s probably more important than ever because so many people are staying at home and trying to be safe and getting bored,” he said, “This will give everybody something to do that will brighten up their lives and make it a happier holiday.”
Lights of the Delta kicked off its holiday season by “Grillin’ with Santa.” All proceeds go toward the Blytheville-Gosnell Food Pantry as well as the Ignite Program.
The 2020 Lights of the Delta Display at the Arkansas Aeroplex runs through Dec. 27.
Officials say the display has nearly six million lights, including displays like A Painted House, Jingle Bell Park, and the Poinsettia Archway.
Lights of the Delta is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
