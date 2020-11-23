Arkansas at Missouri football game postponed due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - The Southeastern Conference announced the Saturday, Nov. 28 football game between the University of Arkansas and the University of Missouri has been postponed.
“The football game of November 28 has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” the SEC said in a news release.
This change in the schedule placed the Vanderbilt at Missouri game, originally postponed on Oct. 17, for 11 a.m. this Saturday on the SEC Network.
The Tennessee at Vanderbilt game was also postponed Monday to help reschedule Vanderbilt’s game with Missouri.
The SEC said this allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its 10 games in the 2020 season.
VC & Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas Hunter Yurachek reacted to the news Monday evening.
“Coach Sam Pittman and I are disappointed that we could not find a viable path for our student-athletes to safely compete at Missouri this weekend. We will use this week as an opportunity to get healthy again and we look forward to playing Alabama and Missouri to end the season,” Yurachek said.
