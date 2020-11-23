A Better Region 8: Shop Local

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a typical year, chances are we would be getting our Black Friday shopping plans ready and which stores to visit first for those great deals.
And while that may still go on, I’d bet a great number of us will do our shopping from our phone or computer.
We’ll shop online at places like Amazon and Walmart.
But remember, there are thousands of other stores out there online. And they’re probably owned by your neighbors and friends.
Please, “Shop Local” first this year.
You may find that one-of-a-kind gift locally. And that local store probably has that gift available for purchase on their website or Facebook page.
I bet they would even walk it out to your car for curbside pickup.
It may be a little more work than one-click buying on Amazon, but buying locally benefits everyone here in Region 8.
At KAIT, we created a free resource to help small businesses get noticed.
You can even search by business category to find what you need quickly.
Go to kait8.com and click Shop Local in the top righthand corner of the page.
Call, email, or message the business, and they will gladly get you that perfect Christmas gift.
Our local businesses and their employees need our support this year more than ever.
Shop local.
It will make this a better Region Eight.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.