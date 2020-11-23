Convicted felon caught with a gun while deer hunting

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies say a convicted felon caught in the deer woods with a prohibited gun in his hands also did not have a license to hunt.
According to a Monday news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer came across 48-year-old Stephen McCurley of Wideman in the deer woods Friday, Nov. 20.
The AGFC officer learned that not only did McCurley not have a hunting license, he was also a convicted felon who could not possess a firearm.
What’s more, according to Deputy Chief Charley Melton, McCurley is currently out on bond on other felony charges.
“His conditions of bond also state that he cannot be in possession of any weapons,” Melton said.
McCurley is currently being held without bond in the Izard County Detention Center awaiting a Dec. 23 appearance in circuit court.
