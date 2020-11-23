COVID-19 forces local stores to adapt for holiday season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic has forced several local businesses to get creative to keep customers safe.
Gearhead Outfitters and Gamble Home Furnishings have set up a pop-up shop at the old Pier One location to ensure that customers have more room to spread out and shop safely with the upcoming holiday season.
Style Encore has been offering curbside pickup and call in-orders since March, but this year, for Black Friday, they’re doing something called Black November.
“Normally, we save everything up for that one day, and we have a huge black Friday, but this year due to COVID, both us and Plato’s, we’ve spread it out all month long,” Style Encore manager Paula Riggs said.
They’ve had special sales each Saturday in November. Riggs says that it’s for safety and so that customers aren’t piling in on one day.
They will still have a Black Friday sale but will limit customers.
The mother-daughter duo at Artsy Unique Boutique are used to getting creative, but owners Samantha Ramsdell and Tracey Smith said they had to think out of the box to keep customers feeling safe as they shop.
“We have started offering our after hour shopping experience, which we are really excited about because we want all of our customers to feel safe and have a really joyful shopping experience,” Ramsdell said.
The Boutique also offers curbside pickup and has sanitation stations throughout the store.
Smith says that when the pandemic began, they were a little nervous as a small business.
The COVID-friendly adjustments keep customers coming in so they can make ends meet.
“So, Every time someone shops local and buys local, we do a happy dance. So, we just love customers, and we want to meet the needs of all of them, and we appreciate them during this time,” Smith said.
