Missing Steele man found safe

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A missing Steele, Mo. man is found safe in Marion, Ark. after Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert.
According to the Monday alert, Billy G. Quinn, 72, was en route to Wardell when he missed his exit and called his brother. It was believed he was in Sikeston.
Quinn, who has Alzheimer’s, was described as a 5′10″ white male weighing 170 pounds.
He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black leather jacket, a button-down brown shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has a scar on his upper lip.
