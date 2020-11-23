‘Lights Over Gatlinburg’ open at Gatlinburg SkyBridge

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Christmas Lights (Source: (Gatlinburg SkyLift Park))
By Megan Sadler | November 23, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 1:43 PM

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time has arrived in Gatlinburg as lights on the SkyBridge are now twinkling over the mountains.

According to SkyLift Park, 40,000 colored lights are lit on the bridge, including a 300-foot light tunnel.

"Lights Over Gatinburg" opens tonight with over 40,000 colored lights spread across the SkyBridge and SkyDeck, including...

Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Friday, November 13, 2020

Officials said there are new surprises this year as well, but did not give away any details about what they could be.

Who made it to see the first week of Lights Over Gatlinburg? If you weren't able to, fear not. The lights will be up through the end of January so everyone has a chance to see them

Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Sunday, November 22, 2020

To learn more about the SkyBridge or get tickets visit the website here.

