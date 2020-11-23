Newport native hits the right notes with ‘The Voice’ judges, advances on the knockout rounds

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Friends and family of a pastor, whose “Arkansas roots run deep” as his faith, are rejoicing that his voice has delivered a knockout punch.
Jim Ranger is a third-generation pastor from Newport competing in the NBC hit show, “The Voice.”
Monday night, he went head-to-head against his teammate Jus Jon in the Knockout round.
Ranger remained “Humble and Kind,” as the judges praised his performance.
“Jim, I’m such a major fan of you. You just shine so bright,” Gwen Stefani gushed. “I just feel like you could win this show.”
Ranger’s voice cracked as he explained to the panel why he chose to perform the song, “Humble and Kind.”
“This is that generational song that you pass down,” he said. “I got two knucklehead boys—and they’re awesome—this is one of those songs that we sit around and listen to with my dad, my boys.”
He concluded by saying, “I think more than anything, I want people to be nice humans.”
“Amen,” Kelly Clarkson added. “You want to be a vessel for something amazing.”
Blake Shelton ended up picking Ranger for his performance.
Ranger now advances to the live competition which kicks off on KAIT-NBC on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m.
