Newport native hits the right notes with ‘The Voice’ judges, advances on the knockout rounds

Newport native hits the right notes with ‘The Voice’ judges, advances on the knockout rounds
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 23, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 6:47 AM

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Friends and family of a pastor, whose “Arkansas roots run deep” as his faith, are rejoicing that his voice has delivered a knockout punch.

Newport native, Jim Ranger, appears on the Knockout Round of 'The Voice' with his rendition of 'Humble and Kind'
Newport native, Jim Ranger, appears on the Knockout Round of 'The Voice' with his rendition of 'Humble and Kind' (Source: KAIT)

Jim Ranger is a third-generation pastor from Newport competing in the NBC hit show, “The Voice.”

Monday night, he went head-to-head against his teammate Jus Jon in the Knockout round.

Ranger remained “Humble and Kind,” as the judges praised his performance.

“Jim, I’m such a major fan of you. You just shine so bright,” Gwen Stefani gushed. “I just feel like you could win this show.”

Jus Jon and Jim Ranger Deliver Amazing and Very Different Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Two completely different music styles are going head-to-head in this Voice Knockout! 🎵 Find out who wins MONDAY 8/7c on NBC.

Posted by The Voice on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Ranger’s voice cracked as he explained to the panel why he chose to perform the song, “Humble and Kind.”

“This is that generational song that you pass down,” he said. “I got two knucklehead boys—and they’re awesome—this is one of those songs that we sit around and listen to with my dad, my boys.”

He concluded by saying, “I think more than anything, I want people to be nice humans.”

“Amen,” Kelly Clarkson added. “You want to be a vessel for something amazing.”

Blake Shelton ended up picking Ranger for his performance.

Ranger now advances to the live competition which kicks off on KAIT-NBC on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.