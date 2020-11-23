Northeast Arkansas man indicted for soliciting child pornography

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man faces up to 30 years in prison after federal prosecutors say he asked a “parent” to send him a pornographic video of a 9-year-old child.
A federal grand jury in Jacksonville, Fla. indicted 25-year-old Cody Dillon Hogan of Leachville for attempting to induce the molestation of a child and production of a child sex abuse video using a social messaging app.
According to court documents, Hogan engaged in a weeks-long online conversation with an undercover FBI agent posing as the parent of a 9-year-old child.
During the conversations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office-Middle District of Florida, Hogan repeatedly asked the “parent” to produce a pornographic video of the child and sent the undercover agent a $50 gift card as payment.
Prosecutors said Hogan gave the agent “detailed instructions as to how he wanted the ‘child’ to be molested for the requested video.”
On Monday, Nov. 9, law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at Hogan’s home in Leachville.
A forensic review of his cellphone reportedly contained at least 20-30 videos of prepubescent females, 4-8 years old, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Prosecutors said Hogan admitted to the online conversations during an interview with investigators.
“He also admitted to having sexually explicit conversations online with three additional minor children and convincing two of them to produce and send him pornographic images and videos,” the news release stated.
If convicted, Hogan faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in federal prison with a potential life term of supervised release.
He remains in custody awaiting his trial in Jacksonville scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2021.
The Jonesboro Police Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Jacksonville and Jonesboro in investigating the case.
