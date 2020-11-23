Something to be thankful for: lower gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices this Thanksgiving could be their lowest in five years.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arkansas fell 1.9 cents in the past week to $1.79, according to GasBuddy.com.
That’s 6.5 cents a gallon less than motorists paid out last month and 49.6 cents less than a year ago.
The national average fell 1.5 cents to $2.10/gallon.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, points to the COVID-19 pandemic with sapping demand for gasoline.
“We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week,” he was quoted as saying in a Monday, Nov. 23, news release.
He expects demand will remain well below prior years between now and the end of the year.
“But, as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground,” he added. “So, motorists take heed that today’s prices may not hold for much longer.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.