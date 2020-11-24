Ark. hospitalizations increasing among those over 40

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is less than in previous weeks.
However, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force State Report obtained by ABC News on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the number of hospitalizations is increasing, especially among those over 40.
The task force reported 11,599 new cases in the state in the past week. That’s an increase of 5%.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths saw an increase of 89% over the previous week with 174 Arkansans dying.
According to the report, this is the first week where the rise in cases is less than in previous weeks. However, it cautioned that the number of COVID-related hospitalizations will continue in the coming weeks.
“However, with increased strong mitigation, cases could decline to the yellow zone within 4 to 5 weeks, like in states that strongly mitigated during the summer surge,” the report stated.
Several counties and metro areas within Northeast Arkansas remain in the red zone:
Metro Areas in the Red Zone:
- Fort Smith
- Jonesboro
- Searcy
- Paragould
- Russellville
- Texarkana
- Blytheville
- Memphis
- Harrison
- Mountain Home
- Malvern
- Camden
Counties in the Red Zone include:
- Benton
- Craighead
- Sebastian
- White
- Greene
- Crawford
- Jackson
- Pope
- Mississippi
- Crittenden
- Baxter
- Hot Spring
The White House task force recommended state leaders “continue with strong Thanksgiving messaging: we need to protect those we are thankful for in our families and communities.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.