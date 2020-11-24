Arkansas State men’s basketball will tip off season in Huntington, WV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves have found new opponents to tip off the 2020-21 season.
The Herald-Dispatch in West Virginia was first to report that Arkansas State will play in a multi-team event (MTE) at Marshall. A-State will face Coppin State Thursday at 11:00am Central Time. The Red Wolves would take on the host Thundering Herd Friday at 5:00pm.
Arkansas State was originally scheduled to play in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic. The Rebels had to cancel the event Monday because of an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in their program.
2020-21 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Schedule
Nov. 26 11:00am – vs. Coppin State ^
Nov. 27 5:00pm – vs. Marshall ^
Dec. 2 7:00pm – at Memphis
Dec. 4 7:00pm – Crowley’s Ridge College
Dec. 9 6:00pm – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dec. 11 7:30pm – Central Baptist College
Dec. 16 6:30pm – at Stephen F. Austin
Dec. 20 2:00pm – Champion Christian
Jan. 1 – at ULM*
Jan. 2 – at ULM*
Jan. 8 – at Texas State*
Jan. 9 – at Texas State*
Jan. 15 – ULM*
Jan. 16 – ULM*
Jan. 22 – at Louisiana*
Jan. 23 – at Louisiana*
Jan. 29 – UT Arlington*
Jan. 30 – UT Arlington*
Feb. 5 – Louisiana*
Feb. 6 – Louisiana*
Feb. 10 – Little Rock*
Feb. 13 – at Little Rock*
Feb. 19 – Texas State*
Feb. 20 – Texas State*
Feb. 26 – at UT Arlington*
Feb. 27 – at UT Arlington*
^ Marshall Multi-Team Event (Huntington, West Virginia)
* Sun Belt Conference Game
All dates subject to change
