Craighead County has plans if cases lead to morgue overflow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As COVID-19 deaths overwhelm hospitals across the country, several hospitals have gotten mobile morgues to accommodate the influx.
That has some wondering, what’s the plan in Craighead County?
Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson says that hospital morgues in Craighead County are not overwhelmed right now. Still, they already have a mass casualty plan in place if there’s an increase.
The plan isn’t new because of COVID-19, but if they did see an overwhelming amount of deaths, The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, with the coroner’s request, could get refrigerated trucks quickly to accommodate the increase.
Emerson says he monitors death rates daily and coordinates with St. Bernards and NEA Baptist at least once a week.
“We have not seen that increase. Not to say it’s not going to happen. This thing is so fluid, unfortunately. We’re just kinda waiting to see, but we do have the ability to handle more cases,” Emerson said.
Emerson says that Craighead County is not comparable to places like New York City or El Paso, where they’ve needed extra refrigeration and mobile morgues.
Often, storage issues come from unclaimed and unidentified bodies, and Craighead County does not see a lot of those cases compared to bigger cities with a bigger homeless population.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.