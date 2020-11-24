HUB feeds extra to last through Thanksgiving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB Homeless Resource Center in downtown Jonesboro planned ahead with food preparations this week to get their guests through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hot lunches are served on Tuesdays and Thursdays but will be closed for Thanksgiving.
While serving 25 meals on Tuesday, they added an extra food bag with crackers, high protein items and fruit to get them through to next Tuesday.
Director Kim Chase said it’s important to realize the need in the community.
“We would like to think homelessness is not a problem in Jonesboro but we have 600 homeless individuals just in the city limits. Then if you include the county 1,800 homeless people in the Craighead County area,” she said.
The HUB currently needs high protein items such as tuna packs, beef jerky, peanut butter and crackers.
Drop-offs are normally Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This week they will be closed Thursday and Friday.
