JHS alum Desi Sills reflects before tipping off junior season with Razorbacks

Sills averaged 10.6 points & 3.0 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. He wants to be more vocal as a leader entering 2020-21. “I’m an upperclassman now, I got a lot of games under my belt. I know what the SEC and the conference is like. I’m ready to showcase how hard I’ve been working all summer long. Ready to showcase me and my teammates, how much we’ve worked this summer. Just show how ready we’re going to be starting Wednesday.”