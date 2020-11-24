JHS alum Desi Sills reflects before tipping off junior season with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re less than 24 hours away from Razorback basketball.
Arkansas will welcome Mississippi Valley State to Bud Walton Arena. Desi Sills reflected before tipping off his junior season. The pride of Jonesboro High was selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team last week.
“I’m blessed and I’m honored to get Preseason All-SEC 2nd Team,” Sills said in a November 20th press conference. “But that’s based off what I did last year. Now starting Wednesday, I gotta live up to the expectations.”
Sills averaged 10.6 points & 3.0 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. He wants to be more vocal as a leader entering 2020-21. “I’m an upperclassman now, I got a lot of games under my belt. I know what the SEC and the conference is like. I’m ready to showcase how hard I’ve been working all summer long. Ready to showcase me and my teammates, how much we’ve worked this summer. Just show how ready we’re going to be starting Wednesday.”
Arkansas will have a Wednesday doubleheader at Bud Walton Arena. The #14 women’s basketball squad hosts Oral Roberts at 11:00am. Men’s basketball faces Mississippi Valley State in the nightcap at 6:30pm.
Both games will be streamed online on SEC Network +.
SEC Network + Links
