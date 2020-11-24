Lyon College to utilize testing as students return for on-campus learning

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Lyon College students will return to campus for in-person classes for the spring semester for the first time since March.
According to ABC affiliate KATV in Little Rock, the college hopes their plan will allow students to safely attend classes without spreading COVID-19.
Officials say around 650 students have enrolled for the spring semester.
Shawn Tackett, the school’s COVID-19 coordinator, said students will be allowed to move into their dorms on January 15, before getting tested for the virus.
Once students are moved in, they will arrange specific times to go get tested at a facility on campus.
Those students will be required to quarantine in their dorm room for two to three days until they get their results.
Tackett said this is a different way of bringing kids back to campus from other school in the state.
“A lot of institutions are utilizing the surveillance testing, either doing a random sampling at their campus or just testing symptomatic cases that come up,” Tackett said.
The school has set up isolation and quarantine spaces for students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19.
Once classes being on February 2, students and staff will be divided into two groups and will be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.
Tackett said they expect to use 2,000 rapid tests each month during the semester.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.