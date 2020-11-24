Madison Brown & Kendahl Davenport named to 2020 All-SBC Volleyball Team

Brown’s honor comes after leading the Red Wolves in kills (237), kills per set (4.16) and total attempts (702) while hitting .239. The Cabot, Arkansas, native also tallied 93 digs and 34 total blocks. Her kills per set finished the season ranked second in the Sun Belt and currently ranks 18th nationally, while her 12.32 attacks per set led the league and ranks fifth in the nation. In the A-State record books, Brown’s kills per set mark stands third in the current 25-point rally-scoring era (since 2008).