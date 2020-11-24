Madison Brown & Kendahl Davenport named to 2020 All-SBC Volleyball Team

On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference announced its 2020 volleyball postseason honors, featuring a pair of All-Sun Belt honorees from Arkansas State.
Madison Brown was named First Team All-Sun Belt Conference while Kendahl Davenport was named to the second team. The awards are career-firsts for both players. Brown becomes the first player since Carlisa May in 2017 to earn first-team laurels while Davenport is the first A-State middle blocker to be awarded all-league honors since Kelsey Reis in 2016.
Brown’s honor comes after leading the Red Wolves in kills (237), kills per set (4.16) and total attempts (702) while hitting .239. The Cabot, Arkansas, native also tallied 93 digs and 34 total blocks. Her kills per set finished the season ranked second in the Sun Belt and currently ranks 18th nationally, while her 12.32 attacks per set led the league and ranks fifth in the nation. In the A-State record books, Brown’s kills per set mark stands third in the current 25-point rally-scoring era (since 2008).
As part of her standout season, Brown notched 13 matches of 10 or more kills, including three 20-kill performances, most notably on Oct. 23 when she tallied a Division-I-leading 34 at Louisiana. Brown also recorded a pair of double-double performances.
For the second year in a row, Davenport proved to be not only the top blocker on the team, but one of the best in the conference. The Conway, Arkansas, native knocked down a nation-leading 87 total blocks, while her 1.45 blocks per set topped the Sun Belt and ranks sixth nationally. Additionally, her blocks per set average shatters the previous season-best in the current 25-point rally-scoring era (since 2008), topping Reis’ mark of 1.16 set in 2015.
The redshirt sophomore was solid in the middle for A-State the entire year, tallying 11 matches of five or more blocks. Davenport finished the season third on the team with 102 kills and hit a team-high .321.
The Red Wolves finished the season 8-8 in the conference-only 2020 season, the second under Santiago Restrepo.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
2020 SUN BELT VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
All-Sun Belt First Team
Laura Jansen, Little Rock
Madison Brown, Arkansas State
Ani Bozdeva, Coastal Carolina
Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina
Brigitta Petrenko, Coastal Carolina
Avery Breaux, Louisiana
Hali Wisnoskie, Louisiana
Alli Wells, UTA
Emily DeWalt, Texas State
Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State
Tyeranee Scott, Texas State
Amara Anderson, Troy
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Leigh Maher, Little Rock
Kendahl Davenport, Arkansas State
Lina Perugini, Coastal Carolina
Mya Wilson, Georgia Southern
Kara Barnes, Louisiana
Kelsey Bennett, Louisiana
Rebecca Walk, South Alabama
Briana Brown, UTA
Brianna Ford, UTA
Brooke Townsend, UTA
Lauren Teske, Texas State
Cheyenne Hayes, Troy
Player of the Year
Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year
Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year
Alli Wells, UTA
Setter of the Year
Emily DeWalt, Texas State
Freshman of the Year
Rebecca Walk, South Alabama
Newcomer of the Year
Leigh Maher, Little Rock
Coach of the Year
Jozsef Forman, Coastal Carolina
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.