Madison Brown & Kendahl Davenport named to 2020 All-SBC Volleyball Team
Arkansas State volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo talks to his team during a timeout. (Source: KAIT)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics | November 24, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 2:36 PM

On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference announced its 2020 volleyball postseason honors, featuring a pair of All-Sun Belt honorees from Arkansas State.

Madison Brown was named First Team All-Sun Belt Conference while Kendahl Davenport was named to the second team. The awards are career-firsts for both players. Brown becomes the first player since Carlisa May in 2017 to earn first-team laurels while Davenport is the first A-State middle blocker to be awarded all-league honors since Kelsey Reis in 2016.

Brown’s honor comes after leading the Red Wolves in kills (237), kills per set (4.16) and total attempts (702) while hitting .239. The Cabot, Arkansas, native also tallied 93 digs and 34 total blocks. Her kills per set finished the season ranked second in the Sun Belt and currently ranks 18th nationally, while her 12.32 attacks per set led the league and ranks fifth in the nation. In the A-State record books, Brown’s kills per set mark stands third in the current 25-point rally-scoring era (since 2008).

As part of her standout season, Brown notched 13 matches of 10 or more kills, including three 20-kill performances, most notably on Oct. 23 when she tallied a Division-I-leading 34 at Louisiana. Brown also recorded a pair of double-double performances.

For the second year in a row, Davenport proved to be not only the top blocker on the team, but one of the best in the conference. The Conway, Arkansas, native knocked down a nation-leading 87 total blocks, while her 1.45 blocks per set topped the Sun Belt and ranks sixth nationally. Additionally, her blocks per set average shatters the previous season-best in the current 25-point rally-scoring era (since 2008), topping Reis’ mark of 1.16 set in 2015.

The redshirt sophomore was solid in the middle for A-State the entire year, tallying 11 matches of five or more blocks. Davenport finished the season third on the team with 102 kills and hit a team-high .321.

The Red Wolves finished the season 8-8 in the conference-only 2020 season, the second under Santiago Restrepo.

2020 SUN BELT VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

Laura Jansen, Little Rock

Madison Brown, Arkansas State

Ani Bozdeva, Coastal Carolina

Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina

Brigitta Petrenko, Coastal Carolina

Avery Breaux, Louisiana

Hali Wisnoskie, Louisiana

Alli Wells, UTA

Emily DeWalt, Texas State

Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State

Tyeranee Scott, Texas State

Amara Anderson, Troy

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Leigh Maher, Little Rock

Kendahl Davenport, Arkansas State

Lina Perugini, Coastal Carolina

Mya Wilson, Georgia Southern

Kara Barnes, Louisiana

Kelsey Bennett, Louisiana

Rebecca Walk, South Alabama

Briana Brown, UTA

Brianna Ford, UTA

Brooke Townsend, UTA

Lauren Teske, Texas State

Cheyenne Hayes, Troy

Player of the Year

Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina

Offensive Player of the Year

Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year

Alli Wells, UTA

Setter of the Year

Emily DeWalt, Texas State

Freshman of the Year

Rebecca Walk, South Alabama

Newcomer of the Year

Leigh Maher, Little Rock

Coach of the Year

Jozsef Forman, Coastal Carolina

