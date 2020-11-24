Man hospitalized after police chase leads to crash

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lepanto man is hospitalized after a Tuesday morning chase in Poinsett County.
An incident report from Lepanto police said an officer saw a Ford Mustang around 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, turn left at Broad and Greenwood without stopping at a stop sign.
The vehicle then increased speed and slid sideways, spinning its tires on Highway 135 North.
At that point, police turned their lights on and went on a chase after the vehicle refused to stop.
The chase involved police traveling at speeds up to 120 mph, keeping an eye on the vehicle until a curve at Highway 135 and Highway 136.
Police then found the Ford Mustang flipped over in the ditch.
The driver was identified as Dillon Lee Tompkins, 20, of Lepanto.
Tompkins could face reckless driving, fleeing and running a stop sign charge.
