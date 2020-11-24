Medical clinic sees increase in COVID-19 tests

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - As drive-thru testing becomes more readily available, some local medical clinics have seen an increase in people getting tested.
Bono Family Medical has seen an increase in testing. They are performing 300 to 400 tests daily at their 5 locations. The percentage is up about 10 to 15 percent within the last month.
The positivity rate has also increased. Right now, it is at 20 percent. That is up by 7 to 8 percent in the last few weeks.
Initially, the clinic was seeing a 5 to 6 percent positivity rate.
Physician Collaborator David Diffine says that it’s important to get a test with the holiday season coming up and more traveling.
“Anyone that’s going to be around anyone that’s at a high risk if they’ve been out in the community and putting themselves at risk, it’s not a bad idea to be tested, especially before exposing high-risk individuals,” Diffine said.
Diffine says that it’s just as essential to wash your hands, social distance and wear a mask.
It’s also important to remember that a test is a “snapshot” of the viral load in your body at that given time.
An exposure could be four days prior and still not have enough viral load to detect, so at gatherings, even if your test comes back negative, It’s always important to follow CDC guidelines.
Region 8 News reached out to St. Bernards and NEA Baptist. The facilities said that they had not seen an increase in testing in their hospitals or clinics.
